High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Everett (Seattle)
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Spokane (Colorado)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
___
|Friday’s Games
Vancouver 4, Spokane 3, 11 innings
Hillsboro 6, Tri-City 4
Eugene 9, Everett 2
|Saturday’s Games
Vancouver 11, Spokane 2
Hillsboro 6, Tri-City 0
Everett 4, Eugene 2
|Sunday’s Games
Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.