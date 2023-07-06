High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Everett (Seattle)
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Spokane (Colorado)
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|3
|8
|.273
|4
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Eugene 8, Tri-City 2
Other news
Serbia’s president has accused Kosovo of carrying out “silent” ethnic cleansing of Serbs and said his country will seek an urgent session of the United Nations Security Council to demand their protection.
Greece’s newly appointed defense minister has welcomed a de-escalation of tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.
The trial of 10 men accused over the 2016 suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station is taking a major step toward its conclusion.
There are, as a rule, only so many places you can go as an action movie after leaving Tom Cruise clinging to the side of an Airbus A400M and flinging him out a cargo plane at 25,000 feet.
Spokane 3, Everett 1
Hillsboro 11, Vancouver 1
|Thursday’s Games
Tri-City at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Tri-City at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Tri-City at Eugene, 8:05 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 8:09 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.