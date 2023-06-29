High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Spokane (Colorado)
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Everett (Seattle)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Tri-City 3, Hillsboro 2
Everett 9, Eugene 4
Vancouver 4, Spokane 3, 10 innings
|Thursday’s Games
Eugene at Everett, 3:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.