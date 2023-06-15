High-A Northwest League Glance

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

High-A Northwest League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
Northwest League
WLPct.GB
Vancouver (Toronto)3325.569
Spokane (Colorado)3226.5521
Tri-City (L.A. Angels)3128.525
Eugene (San Francisco)2930.492
Everett (Seattle)2831.475
Hillsboro (Arizona)2336.39010½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Spokane 5, Eugene 3

Other news
FILE - This arrest photo made available by the Richland County, S.C., Jail, shows Frederick Hopkins. A judge shut a courtroom from the public and reporters on Thursday, June 29, 2023, as he heard pretrial motions in Hopkins' death penalty case. He is charged with killing two police officers in a 2018 ambush. (Richland County Jail via AP, File)
Public kept out of courtroom as judge weighs evidence in South Carolina police ambush case
A judge has shut a courtroom from the public and reporters as he heard pretrial motions in the death penalty case of a South Carolina man charged with killing two police officers in a 2018 ambush.
FILE - Robert Mason, a 56-year-old homeless man, warms up a piece of doughnut over a bonfire he set to keep himself warm on Skid Row in Los Angeles, on Feb. 14, 2023. The number of homeless residents counted in Los Angeles County spiked again, increasing by 9% since last year in the latest marker of how deep the crisis is of people sleeping in cars, encampments or shelters in California. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Number of homeless residents in Los Angeles County jumps by 9% in annual count
The number of homeless residents counted in Los Angeles County has spiked again, increasing by 9% since last year.
FILE - Cars drive past the Minneapolis City Hall on June 28, 2023, in Minnesota. While three Muslim council members were away to observe the Eid al-Adha holiday on Wednesday, June 28, the Minneapolis City Council narrowly voted to kill a measure that would have put a rent control question on the ballot this fall. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed, File)
With Muslim members away for Eid, Minneapolis City Council kills rent control measure
While three Muslim council members were away to observe the Eid al-Adha holiday, the Minneapolis City Council narrowly voted to kill a measure that would have put a rent control question on the ballot this fall.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Henry Davis (32) singles off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Luis Garcia, driving in a run, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Padres’ skid reaches 5 as Davis’ 3rd hit of game lifts Pirates to 5-4 win
Henry Davis capped his first three-hit game with go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning that rallied the Pittsburgh Pirates over San Diego 5-4 for a three-game sweep that stretched the Padres’ losing streak to five.

Vancouver 9, Hillsboro 1

Tri-City 7, Everett 3

Wednesday’s Games

Eugene 11, Spokane 7

Vancouver 5, Hillsboro 4

Everett 4, Tri-City 1

Thursday’s Games

Eugene at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.