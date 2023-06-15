High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|33
|25
|.569
|—
|Spokane (Colorado)
|32
|26
|.552
|1
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|31
|28
|.525
|2½
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|29
|30
|.492
|4½
|Everett (Seattle)
|28
|31
|.475
|5½
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|23
|36
|.390
|10½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Spokane 5, Eugene 3
Vancouver 9, Hillsboro 1
Tri-City 7, Everett 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Eugene 11, Spokane 7
Vancouver 5, Hillsboro 4
Everett 4, Tri-City 1
|Thursday’s Games
Eugene at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.