High-A Northwest League Glance

 
All Times EDT
Northwest League
WLPct.GB
Vancouver (Toronto)105.667
Everett (Seattle)87.5332
Spokane (Colorado)87.5332
Eugene (San Francisco)78.4673
Hillsboro (Arizona)69.4004
Tri-City (L.A. Angels)69.4004

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during an interview at La Carbonera Library, in Mexico City, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Video de agresiones en acto político en México data de 2018
LA AFIRMACIÓN: Un video muestra a un grupo de personas lanzando sillas y agrediendo a los asistentes de un acto político de Claudia Sheinbaum, aspirante presidencial mexicana en la ciudad de Chapala, Jalisco, al suroeste.
A portrait honoring teacher and civil rights activist Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King Jr.'s sister, is seen in the rotunda of the Capitol in Atlanta, Friday, July 14, 2023, where Farris lies in state. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Christine King Farris, late sibling of MLK, receives rare tribute at Georgia Capitol
Christine King Farris, the late sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., has received a rare tribute at the Georgia State Capitol.
FILE - New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver speaks during a campaign rally with President Biden and fellow Democrats in Albuquerque, N.M., Nov. 3, 2022. The top state election official in New Mexico has spoken with federal prosecutors as part of the special counsel’s probe into the 2020 election, the official's spokesman said Friday, July 14, 2023. The meeting with Toulouse Oliver occurred sometime in the past few months, according to spokesman Alex Curtas, who declined further comment. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)
New Mexico’s top election official met with federal prosecutors for 2020 special counsel probe
New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has spoken with federal prosecutors as part of the special counsel’s probe into the 2020 election.
Rolfe Neill, publisher of The Charlotte Observer, poses for a photo, Dec. 16, 1997. Neill, a longtime newspaperman and editor who led The Charlotte Observer as its publisher when it won a pair of Pulitzer Prizes for public service, died Friday, July 14, 2023, at age 90. (Gayle Shomer/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
Former Charlotte Observer Publisher Rolfe Neill dies at age 90
The publisher of The Charlotte Observer for over two decades has died. Rolfe Neill was a longtime newspaperman and editor who led the paper when it won a pair of Pulitzer Prizes for public service.
Friday’s Games

Hillsboro at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hillsboro at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.