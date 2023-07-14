High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Everett (Seattle)
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Spokane (Colorado)
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|6
|9
|.400
|4
___
|Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Friday’s Games
Hillsboro at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Hillsboro at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.