High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Spokane (Colorado)
|3
|0
|1.529
|—
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Everett (Seattle)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
___
|Saturday’s Games
Vancouver 4, Eugene 1
Spokane 6, Tri-City 4
Hillsboro 5, Everett 4, 11 innings
|Sunday’s Games
Everett 6, Hillsboro 3, 10 innings
Spokane 4, Tri-City 3
Eugene 6, Vancouver 4
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.