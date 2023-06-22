High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|37
|27
|.578
|—
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|34
|31
|.523
|3½
|Spokane (Colorado)
|33
|31
|.516
|4
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|33
|32
|.508
|4½
|Everett (Seattle)
|33
|32
|.508
|4½
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|24
|41
|.369
|13½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Eugene 5, Vancouver 1
Spokane 6, Tri-City 5
Everett 8, Hillsboro 7
|Thursday’s Games
Vancouver at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Vancouver at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Vancouver at Eugene, 8:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Spokane, 8:09 p.m.
Everett at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.