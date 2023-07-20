High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Everett (Seattle)
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Spokane (Colorado)
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|7
|13
|.350
|7
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Vancouver 11, Spokane 3
Other news
Investigators looking into the theft of hundreds of ancient gold coins from a German museum have found lumps of gold that appear to have resulted from part of the treasure being melted down, but still hold out hope of finding the rest intact.
For a nation more than 7,000 miles from the United States, the Philippines boasts a women’s national soccer team with a decidedly American feel.
Mercenaries from Russia’s military company Wagner have launched joint drills with the Belarusian military near the border with Poland following their relocation to Belarus after their short-lived rebellion.
A rights defender says a prominent Egyptian rights activist with ties to Italy has been released from jail.
Tri-City 4, Everett 3
Eugene 13, Hillsboro 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Everett 12, Tri-City 11
Spokane 7, Vancouver 6
Eugene 13, Hillsboro 1
|Thursday’s Games
Vancouver at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.