High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Spokane (Colorado)
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Everett (Seattle)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
___
|Thursday’s Games
Everett 1, Eugene 0
Tri-City 1, Hillsboro 0, 10 innings
Vancouver 12, Spokane 5
|Friday’s Games
Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Everett, 10:05 p.m.