High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Everett (Seattle)
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|Spokane (Colorado)
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|9
|12
|.429
|6
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|9
|12
|.429
|6
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|8
|13
|.381
|7
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Everett 12, Tri-City 11
Spokane 7, Vancouver 6
Eugene 13, Hillsboro 1
|Thursday’s Games
Vancouver 7, Spokane 3
Everett 4, Tri-City 3
Hillsboro 5,, Eugene 1
|Friday’s Games
Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.