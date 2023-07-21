High-A Northwest League Glance

FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Rapinoe’s farewell begins
Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
Melina Hipskind, from McDonalds USA, stands at the defense table as a verdict awarding Philana Holmes and Humberto Caraballo Estevez $800,000 on behalf of their daughter Olivia Caraballo, now 8, is read at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Holmes and Caraballo Estevez, sued McDonald's seeking $15 million after their then 4 year old daughter, Olivia Caraballo, got a second-degree burn from a hot chicken nugget. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
McDonald’s Chicken McNugget lawsuit
In this image taken from video, Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic gets emotional as he speaks with reporters in the dugout before a baseball game, Thursday, July 20, 2203, in Seattle. Kelenic's emotional outburst after a tough at-bat Wednesday resulted in a damaged water cooler, a broken bone in his left foot and had the Seattle Mariners young left fielder apologizing for his actions. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday. (AP Photo/Tim Booth)
Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic breaks his foot

High-A Northwest League Glance

 
All Times EDT
Northwest League
WLPct.GB
Vancouver (Toronto)156.714
Everett (Seattle)129.5713
Spokane (Colorado)1011.4765
Eugene (San Francisco)912.4296
Tri-City (L.A. Angels)912.4296
Hillsboro (Arizona)813.3817

___

Wednesday’s Games

Everett 12, Tri-City 11

FILE - Real Sociedad's David Silva, right, fights for the ball with Barcelona's Sergio Busquets during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Real Sociedad says that veteran midfielder David Silva has injured a ligament in his left knee. The club says that Silva sustained the injury to his ACL ligament during practice on Thursday, July 20, 23. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)
Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva injures left knee
Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva has injured his left knee. The San Sebastian-based club said late Thursday that Silva sustained the injury during practice.
Spain's Esther Gonzalez, left, and Costa Rica's Mariana Benavides compete to head for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )
Spain lights up gloomy Wellington night with 3-0 win over Costa Rica at Women’s World Cup
With three goals in four minutes in the middle of a lopsided first half, Spain shattered Costa Rica’s resistance and created the foundation of a resounding 3-0 win that sent a warning to rivals at the Women’s World Cup.
FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Rapinoe’s farewell begins with the U.S. team’s opening Women’s World Cup match against Vietnam
Megan Rapinoe’s final run on the global stage begins Saturday when the United States opens its quest to win an unprecedented third consecutive Women’s World Cup title.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Indian parliament in New Delhi, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Modi Thursday broke more than two months of his public silence over the deadly ethnic clashes that have marred the country's remote northeast Manipur state, a day after a viral video showed two women being paraded naked by a mob, sparking outrage across the nation. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Opposition parties disrupt India’s Parliament for 2nd day to protest ethnic violence in northeast
Deadly ethnic clashes in India’s northeast have rocked the country’s Parliament for a second straight day, with the opposition blocking proceedings and demanding the sacking of the top elected official of Manipur state, where more than 130 people have been killed since early May.

Spokane 7, Vancouver 6

Eugene 13, Hillsboro 1

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver 7, Spokane 3

Everett 4, Tri-City 3

Hillsboro 5,, Eugene 1

Friday’s Games

Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.