High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Everett (Seattle)
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Spokane (Colorado)
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|7
|12
|.368
|7
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Vancouver 11, Spokane 3
Tri-City 4, Everett 3
Eugene 13, Hillsboro 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Tri-City at Everett, 3:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Vancouver at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.