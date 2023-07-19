A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Not long after this photo was taken, Travis King, a U.S. soldier, bolted across the border and became the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years. (AP Photo/Sarah Jane Leslie)
US soldier detained in North Korea
CORRECTS CITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump speaks to campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
DOJ investigation into 2020 election
CAPTION CORRECTION: CORRECTS HIGHEST RATING NUMBER. FILE - Mega Millions cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 9, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold Tuesday, July 18. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, July 21, would be the fifth highest ever in Mega Millions history. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
No winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock smiles as he speaks during a welcoming ceremony by Grupo Mar after being rescued from sea and arriving to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the Mexican tuna boat "Maria Delia," owned by Grupo Mar, from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Adrift Australian man rescued
In this image from a video released on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 by Russian National Antiterrorism Committee, employees work at the damaged parts of an automobile link of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait not far from Kerch, Crimea. (Russian National Antiterrorism Committee via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war latest

High-A Northwest League Glance

 
All Times EDT
Northwest League
WLPct.GB
Vancouver (Toronto)145.737
Everett (Seattle)109.5264
Spokane (Colorado)910.4745
Tri-City (L.A. Angels)910.4745
Eugene (San Francisco)811.4216
Hillsboro (Arizona)712.3687

___

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver 5, Eugene 3

Other news
FILE - Brian Molko performs with his alternative rock band Placebo of Britain in Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Prosecutors in Turin, Italy, have reportedly opened an investigation after the lead singer of British band Placebo insulted Premier Giorgia Meloni during a July 11 concert, calling her a fascist and racist. (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP, File)
Italian prosecutors open an investigation after Placebo frontman calls Meloni a fascist, reports say
Prosecutors in Turin have reportedly opened an investigation after the lead singer of British band Placebo insulted Premier Giorgia Meloni during a July 11 concert.
FILE - The Exterior view of VMware headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2007. Computer chip and software maker Broadcom’s $61 billion proposed purchase of cloud technology company VMware cleared another hurdle Wednesday, July 19, 2023 after Britain's competition regulator gave the deal provisional clearance. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Broadcom’s $61 billion VMware purchase wins UK competition watchdog’s approval
Computer chip and software maker Broadcom’s $61 billion plan to buy cloud technology company VMware has cleared another hurdle after Britain’s competition regulator gave the deal provisional clearance.
Members of the Afghan women's football team attend Morocco's practice ahead of the Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Some of the team left Afghanistan after the Taliban retook power in 2021 and came out to support the Moroccan women and show that Muslim women belong in sports. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Afghan players watch Morocco’s team practice for Women’s World Cup, hoping to get their chance
There’ll be 32 national teams competing across Australia and New Zealand in the Women’s World Cup. A 33rd team — unofficial by international soccer standards — will be watching from the stands.
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
South Africa says Putin will skip a summit next month because of his ICC arrest warrant
South Africa says Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the BRICS economic summit in Johannesburg next month.

Everett 5, Hillsboro 4

Tri-City 4, Spokane 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Vancouver 11, Spokane 3

Tri-City 4, Everett 3

Eugene 13, Hillsboro 1

Wednesday’s Games

Tri-City at Everett, 3:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.