High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Everett (Seattle)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Spokane (Colorado)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|3
|6
|.333
|3
___
|Monday’s Games
Hillsboro 11, Tri-City 7
Eugene 6, Everett 5
|Tuesday’s Games
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Tri-City at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Tri-City at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.