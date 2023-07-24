Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
High-A Northwest League Glance

 
All Times EDT
Northwest League
WLPct.GB
Vancouver (Toronto)177.708
Everett (Seattle)1410.5833
Eugene (San Francisco)1113.4586
Spokane (Colorado)1113.4586
Tri-City (L.A. Angels)1014.4177
Hillsboro (Arizona)915.3758

___

Saturday’s Games

Everett 3, Tri-City 1

Other news
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and the USS nuclear-powered submarine USS Annapolis participate in a joint anti-submarine drill between South Korea, the United States and Japan in waters off South Korea's eastern coast on Sept. 30, 2022. A nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine has arrived in South Korea in the second deployment of a major U.S. naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month, South Korea’s military said Monday, adding to the allies' show of force to counter North Korean nuclear threats. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP, File)
US sends another submarine to South Korea, adding to show of force against North Korea
South Korea’s military says a nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine has arrived in South Korea in the second deployment of a major U.S. naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month.
In this photo provided by SailGP, Diego Botin, driver of the Spain SailGP team, sprays Barons de Rothschild champagne on his teammates as they celebrate winning the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix at the Port of Los Angeles, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Ricardo Pinto/SailGP via AP)
Diego Botin skippers young Spanish crew to 1st SailGP win over more experienced rivals
Diego Botin barely made it into the podium race and then skippered Spain to its first SailGP victory, beating Nicolai Sehested of Rockwool Denmark and three-time defending champion Tom Slingsby of Team Australia in the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix.
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, right, celebrates with Adam Duvall, left, after scoring on his home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Devers and Duvall lead the Red Sox offense in a 6-1 win over the Mets
Rafael Devers homered, Adam Duvall drove in two runs and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Mets 6-1.
Cyclists make their way along the route in Woodbury County during RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
World’s biggest recreational bike ride begins anew for golden anniversary trek across Iowa
What bills itself as “the world’s longest, largest and oldest recreational bicycle touring event” was more like the world’s biggest traffic jam Sunday as riders churned across the Loess Hills on the western edge of Iowa.

Eugene 13, Hillsboro 4

Vancouver 4, Spokane 2

Sunday’s Games

Eugene 4, Hillsboro 0

Spokane 11, Vancouver 8

Tri-City 5, Everett 4, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Spokane at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

