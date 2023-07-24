High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Everett (Seattle)
|14
|10
|.583
|3
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|Spokane (Colorado)
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|9
|15
|.375
|8
___
|Saturday’s Games
Everett 3, Tri-City 1
Eugene 13, Hillsboro 4
Vancouver 4, Spokane 2
|Sunday’s Games
Eugene 4, Hillsboro 0
Spokane 11, Vancouver 8
Tri-City 5, Everett 4, 11 innings
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Spokane at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Spokane at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.