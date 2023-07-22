High-A Northwest League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Everett (Seattle)
|13
|9
|.591
|3
|Spokane (Colorado)
|10
|12
|.455
|6
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|9
|13
|.409
|7
___
|Thursday’s Games
Vancouver 7, Spokane 3
Everett 4, Tri-City 3
Hillsboro 5,, Eugene 1
|Friday’s Games
Everett 8, Tri-City 7, 11 innings
Hillsboro 8, Eugene 2
Vancouver 6, Spokane 1
|Saturday’s Games
Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Eugene at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Spokane, 4:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.