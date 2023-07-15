Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
High-A Northwest League Glance

 
All Times EDT
Northwest League
WLPct.GB
Vancouver (Toronto)115.688
Everett (Seattle)97.5632
Spokane (Colorado)88.5003
Eugene (San Francisco)79.4384
Tri-City (L.A. Angels)79.4384
Hillsboro (Arizona)610.3755

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Everett 8, Hillsboro 5

Vancouver 4, Eugene 2

Tri-City 4, Spokane 3

Saturday’s Games

Hillsboro at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.