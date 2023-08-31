U.S. inflation data
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3223.582
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3224.571½
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2827.5094
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2828.500
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2629.4736
Wilmington (Washington)2135.37511½

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3520.636
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3123.574
Rome (Atlanta)2927.518
Winston-Salem (CWS)2430.44410½
x-Greenville (Boston)2431.43611
Asheville (Houston)2134.38214

___

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 6, Hickory 2

Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 3

Bowling Green at Asheville, ppd.

Winston-Salem 2, Rome 1

Brooklyn at Greenville, ppd.

Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 2

Thursday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.