High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|32
|23
|.582
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|32
|24
|.571
|½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|28
|27
|.509
|4
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|28
|28
|.500
|4½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|26
|29
|.473
|6
|Wilmington (Washington)
|21
|35
|.375
|11½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|35
|20
|.636
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|31
|23
|.574
|3½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|29
|27
|.518
|6½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|24
|30
|.444
|10½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|24
|31
|.436
|11
|Asheville (Houston)
|21
|34
|.382
|14
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro 6, Hickory 2
Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 3
Bowling Green at Asheville, ppd.
Winston-Salem 2, Rome 1
Brooklyn at Greenville, ppd.
Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 2
|Thursday’s Games
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.