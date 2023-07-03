High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|9
|0
|1.000
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|5
|3
|.625
|3½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|5
|3
|.625
|3½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|3
|5
|.375
|5½
|Asheville (Houston)
|1
|7
|.125
|7½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Other news
Unrest across France sparked by the police shooting of a 17-year-old appeared to slow overnight after six nights.
Wimbledon gets started on Monday with some of the biggest names in tennis in action. That includes Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams and Coco Gauff.
Pakistan’s military says a group of militants has ambushed troops during a search operation against insurgents in southwestern Pakistan, triggering a shootout that left an army major and a junior officer dead.
Flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a relative respite from a sweltering heat wave.
Bowling Green at Rome, ppd.
Jersey Shore 4, Brooklyn 0
Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 2
Asheville 7, Greenville 5
Hickory 5, Greensboro 4
Winston-Salem 7, Aberdeen 3
|Sunday’s Games
Bowling Green 5, Rome 4, 1st game
Rome 9, Bowling Green 6, 2nd game
Greenville 13, Asheville 2
Jersey Shore 11, Brooklyn 6
Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 5
Winston-Salem 5, Aberdeen 3, 10 innings
Hickory 8, Greensboro 7, 12 innings
|Monday’s Games
Greenville at Asheville, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 6:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 5:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.