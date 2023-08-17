High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|18
|.591
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|25
|19
|.568
|1
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|22
|22
|.500
|4
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|21
|22
|.488
|4½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|21
|22
|.486
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|14
|30
|.318
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|31
|12
|.721
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|27
|16
|.628
|4
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|20
|24
|.455
|11½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|20
|24
|.455
|11½
|Asheville (Houston)
|18
|26
|.409
|13½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|16
|26
|.381
|14½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Bowling Green 10, Greensboro 3
Hickory 7, Rome 6
Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 1
Winston-Salem 6, Greenville 0
Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 4
Jersey Shore 5, Asheville 4
|Thursday’s Games
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.