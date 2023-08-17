Maui fires latest
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2618.591
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2519.5681
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2222.5004
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2122.488
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2122.486
Wilmington (Washington)1430.31812

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3112.721
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2716.6284
x-Greenville (Boston)2024.45511½
Rome (Atlanta)2024.45511½
Asheville (Houston)1826.40913½
Winston-Salem (CWS)1626.38114½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green 10, Greensboro 3

Hickory 7, Rome 6

Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 1

Winston-Salem 6, Greenville 0

Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 4

Jersey Shore 5, Asheville 4

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.