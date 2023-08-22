High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|28
|20
|.583
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|28
|20
|.583
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|25
|22
|.532
|2½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|24
|.500
|4
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|23
|24
|.489
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|16
|32
|.333
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|31
|16
|.660
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|27
|20
|.574
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|24
|24
|.500
|7½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|20
|26
|.435
|10½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|20
|28
|.417
|11½
|Asheville (Houston)
|19
|29
|.396
|12½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Jersey Shore 4, Asheville 1
Rome 5, Hickory 4
Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 1
Winston-Salem 8, Greenville 4
Greensboro 12, Bowling Green 5
Wilmington 4, Aberdeen 3
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.