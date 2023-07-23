High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|15
|7
|.682
|½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|9
|14
|.391
|7
|Wilmington (Washington)
|8
|15
|.348
|8
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|7
|15
|.318
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|13
|10
|.565
|3½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|12
|11
|.522
|4½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|11
|12
|.478
|5½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Asheville (Houston)
|9
|14
|.391
|7½
___
|Friday’s Games
Rome 5, Hickory 3, 1st game
Hickory at Rome, ppd., 2nd game
Asheville 11, Greenville 3, 1st game
Greenville 6, Asheville 0, 2nd game
Greensboro 7, Wilmington 3
Jersey Shore 9, Winston-Salem 5
Brooklyn 8, Hudson Valley 7
Aberdeen 2, Bowling Green 1
|Saturday’s Games
Hickory 3, Rome 2, 1st game
Rome 9, Hickory 3, 2nd game
Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 0
Wilmington 2, Greensboro 1
Jersey Shore 3, Winston-Salem 0
Asheville 5, Greenville 3
Bowling Green 3, Aberdeen 1
|Sunday’s Games
Hickory at Rome, 1 p.m.
Greensboro at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.