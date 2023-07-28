FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)198.704
Aberdeen (Baltimore)179.654
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1314.4816
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1215.4447
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1115.423
Wilmington (Washington)918.33310

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)188.692
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1512.556
x-Greenville (Boston)1314.481
Rome (Atlanta)1314.481
Asheville (Houston)1116.407
Winston-Salem (CWS)917.3469

___

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen 4, Jersey Shore 2, 1st game

Jersey Shore 3, Aberdeen 2, 2nd game

Brooklyn 3, Wilmington 0

Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 6

Asheville 8, Rome 3

Hudson Valley 7, Hickory 0

Bowling Green 14, Greenville 3

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 6, Winston-Salem 5

Rome 6, Asheville 3

Brooklyn 11, Wilmington 7

Hickory 6, Hudson Valley 5

Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 3

Bowling Green 8, Greenville 3

Friday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Hickory, 5 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.