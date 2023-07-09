High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Wilmington (Washington)
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|8
|5
|.615
|3½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|7
|7
|.500
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|7
|7
|.500
|5
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|6
|8
|.429
|6
|Asheville (Houston)
|3
|10
|.231
|8½
___
|Friday’s Games
Greensboro 5, Aberdeen 4, 10 innings
Brooklyn 3, Wilmington 1
Winston-Salem 7, Hickory 4
Rome 3, Greenville 2
Jersey Shore 8, Hudson Valley 4
Bowling Green 12, Asheville 0
|Saturday’s Games
Aberdeen 16, Greensboro 1
Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 1
Winston-Salem 16, Hickory 1
Greenville 7, Rome 2
Hudson Valley 6, Jersey Shore 4
Asheville at Bowling Green, ppd.
|Sunday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 2, 1:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled