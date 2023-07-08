FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)103.769
Aberdeen (Baltimore)85.6152
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)67.4624
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)67.4624
Wilmington (Washington)49.3086
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)310.2317

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)121.923
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)85.6154
Rome (Atlanta)76.5385
x-Greenville (Boston)67.4626
Winston-Salem (CWS)58.3857
Asheville (Houston)310.2319

___

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 5, Aberdeen 4, 10 innings

Brooklyn 3, Wilmington 1

Winston-Salem 7, Hickory 4

Rome 3, Greenville 2

Jersey Shore 8, Hudson Valley 4

Bowling Green 12, Asheville 0

Saturday’s Games

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled