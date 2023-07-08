High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Wilmington (Washington)
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|1
|.923
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|8
|5
|.615
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|7
|6
|.538
|5
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|6
|7
|.462
|6
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|Asheville (Houston)
|3
|10
|.231
|9
___
|Friday’s Games
Greensboro 5, Aberdeen 4, 10 innings
Brooklyn 3, Wilmington 1
Winston-Salem 7, Hickory 4
Rome 3, Greenville 2
Jersey Shore 8, Hudson Valley 4
Bowling Green 12, Asheville 0
|Saturday’s Games
Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled