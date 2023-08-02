High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|17
|13
|.567
|2½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|16
|15
|.516
|4
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|15
|16
|.484
|5
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|13
|17
|.433
|6½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|12
|19
|.387
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|18
|13
|.581
|2½
|Asheville (Houston)
|14
|17
|.452
|6½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|14
|17
|.452
|6½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|14
|17
|.452
|6½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|11
|19
|.367
|9
___
|Sunday’s Games
Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 3, 10 innings, 1st game
Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 1, 2nd game
Asheville 6, Rome 5
Brooklyn 11, Wilmington 7
Hudson Valley 6, Hickory 0
Winston-Salem 7, Greensboro 2
Greenville 8, Bowling Green 2
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Greensboro 4, Asheville 2
Wilmington 8, Hudson Valley 4
Bowling Green 10, Winston-Salem 2
Rome 2, Greenville 1
Jersey Shore 6, Brooklyn 3
Hickory 5, Aberdeen 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Asheville at Greensboro, noon
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 12:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.