High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|39
|28
|.582
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|36
|29
|.554
|2
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|36
|30
|.545
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|32
|32
|.500
|5½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|29
|35
|.453
|8½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|29
|37
|.439
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|37
|30
|.551
|—
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|35
|29
|.547
|½
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|31
|31
|.500
|3½
|Hickory (Texas)
|28
|34
|.452
|6½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|30
|37
|.448
|7
|Asheville (Houston)
|26
|36
|.419
|8½
___
|Friday’s Games
Other news
A judge has shut a courtroom from the public and reporters as he heard pretrial motions in the death penalty case of a South Carolina man charged with killing two police officers in a 2018 ambush.
The number of homeless residents counted in Los Angeles County has spiked again, increasing by 9% since last year.
While three Muslim council members were away to observe the Eid al-Adha holiday, the Minneapolis City Council narrowly voted to kill a measure that would have put a rent control question on the ballot this fall.
Henry Davis capped his first three-hit game with go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning that rallied the Pittsburgh Pirates over San Diego 5-4 for a three-game sweep that stretched the Padres’ losing streak to five.
Winston-Salem 6, Greensboro 5
Aberdeen at Wilmington, ppd.
Hickory 8, Asheville 2
Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 1
Jersey Shore 2, Rome 1
Greenville 10, Bowling Green 7
|Saturday’s Games
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 2, 5 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Rome at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled