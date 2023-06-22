High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|39
|26
|.600
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|35
|28
|.556
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|35
|29
|.547
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|31
|32
|.492
|7
|Wilmington (Washington)
|29
|34
|.460
|9
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|27
|37
|.422
|11½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greenville (Boston)
|36
|29
|.554
|—
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|34
|28
|.548
|½
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|30
|30
|.500
|3½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|29
|36
|.446
|7
|Hickory (Texas)
|27
|34
|.443
|7
|Asheville (Houston)
|26
|35
|.426
|8
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Greensboro 10, Winston-Salem 7, 8 ionnings
Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 6
Hickory 6, Asheville 3
Hudson Valley 1, Brooklyn 0
Jersey Shore 5, Rome 1
Greenville 2, Bowling Green 0
|Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro 11, Winston-Salem 2
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 2, canc.
Hickory 7, Asheville 4
Hudson Valley 8, Brooklyn 3
Jersey Shore 6, Rome 2
Bowling Green 17, Greenville 2
|Thursday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.