High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2314.622
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2017.5413
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1918.5144
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1719.472
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1719.472
Wilmington (Washington)1324.35110

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)2610.722
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2214.6114
x-Greenville (Boston)1819.486
Rome (Atlanta)1621.43210½
Asheville (Houston)1522.40511½
Winston-Salem (CWS)1322.37112½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory 4, Asheville 1

Brooklyn 3, Aberdeen 2

Winston-Salem 5, Rome 4

Greenville 14, Greensboro 8

Jersey Shore 5, Hudson Valley 3

Bowling Green 1, Wilmington 0

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, noon

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.