High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|11
|6
|.647
|1½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|7
|11
|.389
|6
|Wilmington (Washington)
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|4
|13
|.235
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|12
|6
|.667
|2½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|9
|9
|.500
|5½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|9
|9
|.500
|5½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|Asheville (Houston)
|6
|12
|.333
|8½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Jersey Shore 8, Rome 5
Brooklyn 3, Greensboro 0
Winston-Salem at Asheville, susp.
Hudson Valley 5, Bowling Green 4
Greenville 5, Hickory 0
Aberdeen 3, Wilmington 2
|Sunday’s Games
Rome 7, Jersey Shore 6, 11 innings.
Asheville 6, Winston-Salem 5, 1st game
Asheville 7, Winston-Salem 4, 2nd game
Hickory 2, Greenville 0
Greensboro 13, Brooklyn 5
Wilmington 2, Aberdeen 1
Bowling Green 8, Hudson Valley 2
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Greensboro at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro at Wilmington, 11:05 a.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.
Hickory at Rome, noon
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.