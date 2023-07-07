High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|8
|6
|.500
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|Wilmington (Washington)
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|0
|1.000
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|7
|5
|.583
|5
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|6
|6
|.500
|6
|Rome (Atlanta)
|6
|6
|.500
|6
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|Asheville (Houston)
|3
|9
|.250
|9
___
|Thursday’s Games
Hickory 10, Winston-Salem 6, 1st game
Hickory 7, Winston-Salem 2, 2nd game
Aberdeen 11, Greensboro 7
Brooklyn 7, Wilmington 4
Greenville 7, Rome 6
Hudson Valley 5, Jersey Shore 4
Bowling Green 11, Asheville 1
|Friday’s Games
Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.