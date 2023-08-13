Latest on Maui fires
Saints vs. Chiefs
50 years of hip-hop
Russian strikes in Ukraine kill 7
Chelsea vs. Liverpool

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2616.619
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2418.5712
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2021.488
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2022.4766
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1922.463
Wilmington (Washington)1428.33312

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)2912.707
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2615.6343
x-Greenville (Boston)2022.476
Rome (Atlanta)2022.476
Asheville (Houston)1725.40512½
Winston-Salem (CWS)1426.35014½

___

Saturday’s Games

Rome 4, Winston-Salem 1

Other news
Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins , right, watches the flight of his two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the 10th inning a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Cedric Mullins robs homer in 9th, hits 2-run shot in 10th; AL-best Orioles beat Mariners 5-3
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass the ball in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Carr throws TD pass in Saints debut; rookie O’Connell leads Raiders to win
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
MLB looking into social media posts involving Rays shortstop Wander Franco

Aberdeen 8, Brooklyn 3

Hudson Valley 6, Jersey Shore 4, susp. bottom 4

Hickory at Asheville, ppd.

Greenville 8, Greensboro 7

Wilmington 2, Bowling Green 1

Sunday’s Games

Winston-Salem 7, Rome 2

Asheville 6, Hickory 1, 1st game

Asheville , Hickory , 2nd game

Brooklyn 6, Aberdeen 0

Jersey Shore 12, Hudson Valley 10, 1st game

Jersey Shore 6, Hudson Valley 1, 2nd game

Bowling Green 18, Wilmington 5

Greenville 11, Greensboro 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

<