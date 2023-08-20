High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|28
|19
|.596
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|27
|20
|.574
|1
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|24
|22
|.522
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|23
|23
|.500
|4½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|23
|24
|.489
|5
|Wilmington (Washington)
|15
|32
|.319
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|27
|19
|.587
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|23
|24
|.489
|8½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|20
|27
|.426
|11½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|19
|26
|.422
|11½
|Asheville (Houston)
|19
|28
|.404
|12½
___
|Friday’s Games
Greensboro 5, Bowling Green 3
Rome 10, Hickory 6
Brooklyn 8, Hudson Valley 5
Winston-Salem 5, Greenville 4
Aberdeen 7, Wilmington 6
Jersey Shore 6, Asheville 0
|Saturday’s Games
Brooklyn 8, Hudson Valley 7
Greensboro 9, Bowling Green 1
Rome 5, Hickory 2
Winston-Salem 6, Greenville 4
Aberdeen 4, Wilmington 3
Asheville 6, Jersey Shore 1, 10 innings
|Sunday’s Games
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.