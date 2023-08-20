Latest on Hurricane Hilary
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2819.596
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2720.5741
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2422.522
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2323.500
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2324.4895
Wilmington (Washington)1532.31913

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3115.674
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2719.5874
Rome (Atlanta)2324.489
x-Greenville (Boston)2027.42611½
Winston-Salem (CWS)1926.42211½
Asheville (Houston)1928.40412½

___

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 5, Bowling Green 3

Rome 10, Hickory 6

Brooklyn 8, Hudson Valley 5

Winston-Salem 5, Greenville 4

Aberdeen 7, Wilmington 6

Jersey Shore 6, Asheville 0

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn 8, Hudson Valley 7

Greensboro 9, Bowling Green 1

Rome 5, Hickory 2

Winston-Salem 6, Greenville 4

Aberdeen 4, Wilmington 3

Asheville 6, Jersey Shore 1, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.