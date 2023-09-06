Tropical Storm Lee
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3526.574
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3427.557
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3031.4925
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2930.4925
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2931.483
Wilmington (Washington)2437.39311

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3921.650
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3524.593
Rome (Atlanta)3229.525
x-Greenville (Boston)2734.44312½
Winston-Salem (CWS)2633.44112½
Asheville (Houston)2239.36117½

___

Sunday’s Games

Jersey Shore 7, Aberdeen 6

Greenville 9, Brooklyn 8

Bowling Green 8, Asheville 2

Hickory 9, Greensboro 0

Wilmington 5, Hudson Valley 3

Rome 8, Winston-Salem 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn 4, Wilmington 2

Rome 5, Asheville 1

Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 3

Aberdeen 11, Greenville 7

Hudson Valley 13, Jersey Shore 0

Greensboro at Bowling Green, susp.

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.