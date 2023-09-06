High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|35
|26
|.574
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|34
|27
|.557
|—
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|30
|31
|.492
|5
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|29
|30
|.492
|5
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|29
|31
|.483
|5½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|24
|37
|.393
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|39
|21
|.650
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|35
|24
|.593
|3½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|32
|29
|.525
|7½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|27
|34
|.443
|12½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|26
|33
|.441
|12½
|Asheville (Houston)
|22
|39
|.361
|17½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Jersey Shore 7, Aberdeen 6
Greenville 9, Brooklyn 8
Bowling Green 8, Asheville 2
Hickory 9, Greensboro 0
Wilmington 5, Hudson Valley 3
Rome 8, Winston-Salem 4
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn 4, Wilmington 2
Rome 5, Asheville 1
Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 3
Aberdeen 11, Greenville 7
Hudson Valley 13, Jersey Shore 0
Greensboro at Bowling Green, susp.
|Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.