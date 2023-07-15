High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|10
|5
|.667
|1½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|Wilmington (Washington)
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|3
|12
|.200
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|11
|5
|.688
|2½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|8
|8
|.500
|5½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|8
|8
|.500
|5½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|6
|9
|.400
|7
|Asheville (Houston)
|4
|12
|.250
|9½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Other news
Alex Lange threw a called third strike past Julio Rodríguez with two on for the final out, and the Detroit Tigers held off the Seattle Mariners 5-4.
Joey Gallo broke a tie with a two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Minnesota Twins snapped a three-game losing streak from before the All-Star break by beating the Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Friday night.
Authorities on Long Island are vowing to continue investigating a string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders after charging an architect in the deaths of three of the 11 victims.
The Mega Millions top prize has grown again to an estimated $640 million after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.
No games scheduled
|Friday’s Games
Asheville 6, Winston-Salem 1
Rome 4, Jersey Shore 2
Hickory 9, Greenville 2
Brooklyn 6, Greensboro 3
Aberdeen 15, Wilmington 2
Bowling Green 7, Hudson Valley 4
|Saturday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Rome, 5 p.m.
Greensboro at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Rome, 1 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.