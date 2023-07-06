Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)83.727
Aberdeen (Baltimore)74.6361
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)56.4553
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)56.4553
Wilmington (Washington)47.3644
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)29.1826

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)1001.000
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)65.545
Rome (Atlanta)65.545
x-Greenville (Boston)56.455
Winston-Salem (CWS)46.4006
Asheville (Houston)38.273

___

Wednesday’s Games

Other news
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during a press conference after talks with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Diaz-Canel is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Serbia to seek meeting with NATO chief, UN Security Council session on Kosovo tensions
Serbia’s president has accused Kosovo of carrying out “silent” ethnic cleansing of Serbs and said his country will seek an urgent session of the United Nations Security Council to demand their protection.
Greece's Defense Minister Nikos Dendias smiles before a press conference after a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Michalis Georgallas at the Cypriot Defense Ministry in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Dendias, a former foreign minister of Greece, was on his first official overseas trip to Cyprus as defense minister following the re-election of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last month. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Greece welcomes deescalation in the eastern Mediterranean without directly referring to Turkey
Greece’s newly appointed defense minister has welcomed a de-escalation of tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.
Judge Laurence Massart takes her seat during the ongoing trial of the Brussels attacks at the Justitia building in Brussels, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Seven years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of ten men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station took a major part toward its conclusion on Thursday. The court opened its last audience before the jury and then will start the drawnout process of deciding on the fate of those accused. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool)
Trial of 10 accused over 2016 Brussels attacks that killed 32 takes major step toward conclusion
The trial of 10 men accused over the 2016 suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station is taking a major step toward its conclusion.
Tom Cruise, left, and director Christopher McQuarrie pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' on Thursday, June 22, 2023 in London. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
An already full-tilt movie franchise turns it up a notch in ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning’
There are, as a rule, only so many places you can go as an action movie after leaving Tom Cruise clinging to the side of an Airbus A400M and flinging him out a cargo plane at 25,000 feet.

Rome 7, Greenville 3, 1st game

Rome 8, Greenville 5, 2nd game

Aberdeen 16, Greensboro 14

Brooklyn 9, Wilmington 3

Winston-Salem 4, Hickory 3, susp. top of 3

Hudson Valley 9, Jersey Shore 2

Asheville 16, Bowling Green 9

Thursday’s Games

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2, 5 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Aberdeen at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.