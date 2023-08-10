Live updates: Maui fires
‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is coming
Virgin Galactic space tourists
Alabama riverfront brawl
Consumer inflation eases

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1314.632
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2117.5533
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1919.5005
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1819.486
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1720.459
Wilmington (Washington)1324.35110½

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)2611.703
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2214.611
x-Greenville (Boston)1820.474
Rome (Atlanta)1721.447
Asheville (Houston)1622.42110½
Winston-Salem (CWS)1323.36112½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 3

Other news
FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third from left, both grandsons of Henrietta Lacks, and other descendants of Lacks, outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore, Oct. 4, 2021. The family of Henrietta Lacks is settling a lawsuit against a biotechnology company it accuses of improperly profiting from her cells. Their federal lawsuit in Baltimore claimed Thermo Fisher Scientific has made billions from tissue taken without the Black woman’s consent from her cervical cancer tumor. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, file)
Family of Henrietta Lacks files new lawsuit over cells harvested without her consent
FILE - The Rikers Island jail complex stands with the Manhattan skyline in the background, June 20, 2014, in New York. A federal judge agreed Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, to begin a process that could wrest control of New York City’s troubled jail system from Mayor Eric Adams and place a court-appointed outside authority in charge of Rikers Island. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Federal judge will hear arguments on potential takeover of New York City’s troubled jail system
FILE - A solar farm is seen west of Rio Rancho, N.M., on June 15, 2021. Singapore-based Maxeon Solar Technologies plans to build a major solar panel manufacturing plant in Albuquerque, pending approval of a loan application with the U.S. Department of Energy, the company announced Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
Singapore solar company plans major US manufacturing plant in New Mexico, pending federal loan

Asheville 9, Hickory 3

Rome 9, Winston-Salem 8

Greensboro 14, Greenville 4

Jersey Shore 9, Hudson Valley 3

Wilmington at Bowling Green, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Rome, 5 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.