High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|14
|6
|.700
|½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|7
|14
|.333
|8
|Wilmington (Washington)
|7
|14
|.333
|8
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|6
|14
|.300
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|15
|4
|.769
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|12
|9
|.571
|4
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|10
|10
|.500
|5½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|10
|10
|.500
|5½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|9
|11
|.450
|6½
|Asheville (Houston)
|7
|13
|.350
|8½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro 12, Wilmington 3
Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 4
Winston-Salem 8, Jersey Shore 7
Hickory 7, Rome 2
Greenville 7, Asheville 2
Aberdeen 7, Bowling Green 1
|Thursday’s Games
Wilmington 3, Greensboro 2
Hickory at Rome, ppd.
Winston-Salem 13, Jersey Shore 11
Brooklyn 4, Hudson Valley 3
Asheville at Greenville, ppd.
Aberdeen 5, Bowling Green 2
|Friday’s Games
Hickory at Rome, 2, 5 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 2, 5 p.m.
Greensboro at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Hickory at Rome, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.