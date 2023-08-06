High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|18
|17
|.514
|4
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|18
|17
|.514
|4
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|17
|17
|.500
|4½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|17
|17
|.500
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|13
|22
|.371
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|24
|10
|.706
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|21
|14
|.600
|3½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|16
|19
|.457
|8½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|16
|19
|.457
|8½
|Asheville (Houston)
|14
|21
|.400
|10½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|12
|22
|.353
|12
___
|Friday’s Games
Greenville 5, Rome 3, 1st game
Rome 9, Greenville 5, 2nd game
Bowling Green 6, Winston-Salem 0, 1st game
Bowling Green 10, Winston-Salem 5, 2nd game
Greensboro 7, Asheville 0
Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 3
Jersey Shore 6, Brooklyn 3
Hickory 7, Aberdeen 5
|Saturday’s Games
Greensboro 5, Asheville 3
Wilmington 2, Hudson Valley 1
Bowling Green 5, Winston-Salem 1
Rome 9, Greenville 5
Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 0
Hickory 13, Aberdeen 5