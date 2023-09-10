High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|38
|27
|.585
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|37
|28
|.569
|1
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|33
|31
|.516
|4½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|31
|33
|.484
|6½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|31
|34
|.477
|7
|Wilmington (Washington)
|25
|40
|.385
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|42
|21
|.667
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|38
|26
|.594
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|34
|31
|.523
|9
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|26
|36
|.419
|15½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|27
|38
|.415
|16
|Asheville (Houston)
|24
|41
|.369
|19
___
|Friday’s Games
Hickory 6, Winston-Salem 2, 1st game
Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 0 2nd game
Brooklyn 4, Wilmington 3
Asheville 5, Rome 4
Aberdeen 3, Greenville 0
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, ppd.
Greensboro 11, Bowling Green 2
|Saturday’s Games
Asheville 4, Rome 1
Brooklyn 7, Wilmington 1
Jersey Shore 8, Hudson Valley 5, 1st game
Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0, 2nd game
Winston-Salem at Hickory, canc.
Aberdeen 7, Greenville 3
Bowling Green 11, Greensboro 4
|Sunday’s Games
Asheville at Rome, 1 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled