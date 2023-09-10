Updates: Morocco earthquake
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3827.585
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3728.5691
Aberdeen (Baltimore)3331.516
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3133.484
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3134.4777
Wilmington (Washington)2540.38513

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)4221.667
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3826.5945
Rome (Atlanta)3431.5239
Winston-Salem (CWS)2636.41915½
x-Greenville (Boston)2738.41516
Asheville (Houston)2441.36919

___

Friday’s Games

Hickory 6, Winston-Salem 2, 1st game

Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 0 2nd game

Brooklyn 4, Wilmington 3

Asheville 5, Rome 4

Aberdeen 3, Greenville 0

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, ppd.

Greensboro 11, Bowling Green 2

Saturday’s Games

Asheville 4, Rome 1

Brooklyn 7, Wilmington 1

Jersey Shore 8, Hudson Valley 5, 1st game

Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0, 2nd game

Winston-Salem at Hickory, canc.

Aberdeen 7, Greenville 3

Bowling Green 11, Greensboro 4

Sunday’s Games

Asheville at Rome, 1 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

