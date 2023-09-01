Man to stand trial in Ralph Yarl shooting
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3324.579
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3324.579
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2828.500
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2829.4915
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2630.464
Wilmington (Washington)2235.38611

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3620.643
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3224.5714
Rome (Atlanta)2928.509
Winston-Salem (CWS)2530.45510½
x-Greenville (Boston)2532.43911½
Asheville (Houston)2235.38614½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 6, Hickory 2

Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 3

Bowling Green at Asheville, ppd.

Winston-Salem 2, Rome 1

Brooklyn at Greenville, ppd.

Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 2

Thursday’s Games

Hickory 7, Greensboro 4

Wilmington 7, Hudson Valley 5

Bowling Green 7, Asheville 0, 1st game

Asheville 3, Bowling Green 2, 2nd game

Winston-Salem 5, Rome 0

Greenville 1, Brooklyn 0, 1st game

Brooklyn 7, Greenville 4, 2nd game

Jersey Shore 5, Aberdeen 0

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.