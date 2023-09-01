High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|33
|24
|.579
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|33
|24
|.579
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|28
|28
|.500
|4½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|28
|29
|.491
|5
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|26
|30
|.464
|6½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|22
|35
|.386
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|36
|20
|.643
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|32
|24
|.571
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|29
|28
|.509
|7½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|25
|30
|.455
|10½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|25
|32
|.439
|11½
|Asheville (Houston)
|22
|35
|.386
|14½
|Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro 6, Hickory 2
Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 3
Bowling Green at Asheville, ppd.
Winston-Salem 2, Rome 1
Brooklyn at Greenville, ppd.
Jersey Shore 4, Aberdeen 2
|Thursday’s Games
Hickory 7, Greensboro 4
Wilmington 7, Hudson Valley 5
Bowling Green 7, Asheville 0, 1st game
Asheville 3, Bowling Green 2, 2nd game
Winston-Salem 5, Rome 0
Greenville 1, Brooklyn 0, 1st game
Brooklyn 7, Greenville 4, 2nd game
Jersey Shore 5, Aberdeen 0
|Friday’s Games
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.