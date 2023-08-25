High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|26
|24
|.520
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|25
|25
|.500
|4½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|25
|26
|.490
|5
|Wilmington (Washington)
|17
|34
|.333
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|33
|17
|.660
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|29
|22
|.569
|4½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|26
|25
|.510
|7½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|22
|28
|.440
|11
|Asheville (Houston)
|21
|30
|.412
|12½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|20
|31
|.392
|13½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 1
Brooklyn 13, Asheville 12, 10 innings
Greenville 5, Hickory 2
Rome 4, Greensboro 3
Aberdeen 2, Hudson Valley 1
Winston-Salem 14, Bowling Green 11
|Friday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Greensboro at Rome, 5 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Greensboro at Rome, 1 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.