Donald Trump’s mugshot
US sues SpaceX
Wrestler Bray Wyatt dies
Severe Michigan storms
Rubiales soccer scandal

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3021.588
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3021.588
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2624.520
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2525.500
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2526.4905
Wilmington (Washington)1734.33313

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3317.660
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2922.569
Rome (Atlanta)2625.510
Winston-Salem (CWS)2228.44011
Asheville (Houston)2130.41212½
x-Greenville (Boston)2031.39213½

___

Thursday’s Games

Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 1

Other news
This image from video provided by the Indian Space Research Organisation shows the surface of the moon as the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft prepares for landing on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, which scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water. (ISRO via AP)
India’s lunar rover keeps walking on the moon, days after spacecraft’s historic touchdown
FILE - Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, on June 30, 2023. The husband of Estonia’s government leader said Friday Aug. 25, 2023 he will sell stakes in a company with ties to Russia, a situation that has caused a crisis for Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, one of Europe’s most outspoken supporters of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
Estonia’s pro-Ukrainian PM faces pressure to quit over husband’s indirect Russian business links
FILE - Cameron Carter-Vickers of the United States attends a press conference before a closed United States team practice at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Carter-Vickers is set to miss the United States’ next four matches after being ruled out for two months by Scottish club Celtic because of a hamstring injury. The center back was substituted as a precaution during halftime of Celtic’s win at Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, file)
Carter-Vickers set to miss next four U.S. matches because of hamstring injury

Brooklyn 13, Asheville 12, 10 innings

Greenville 5, Hickory 2

Rome 4, Greensboro 3

Aberdeen 2, Hudson Valley 1

Winston-Salem 14, Bowling Green 11

Friday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro at Rome, 5 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Rome, 1 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.