High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)51.833
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)41.800½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)32.600
Wilmington (Washington)32.600
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)15.1674
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)05.000

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)601.000
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)32.600
x-Greenville (Boston)32.600
Rome (Atlanta)23.400
Winston-Salem (CWS)24.3334
Asheville (Houston)05.000

___

Thursday’s Games

Other news
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Friday, June 30, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Steele, Morel and Madrigal help the Cubs snap a 4-game skid with a 10-1 win over the Guardians
Justin Steele tossed a three-hit shutout into the seventh inning and won his third straight start, and the Chicago Cubs snapped a four-game skid with a 10-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians.
In this photo provided by UCLA Athletics, athletic director Martin Jarmond speaks during a spring showcase football event in Los Angeles, April 23, 2022. Jarmond was happy with the overall program's success last year, which included two national championships as well as success in football, men's and women's basketball. Jarmond's immediate goals though are concentrating on UCLA's move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten Conference in 2024. (UCLA Athletics via AP)
UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond remains focused on Bruins’ move to the Big Ten
UCLA is at the midway point in its process of joining the Big Ten Conference. Friday marked one year since the Bruins and Southern California shook up the collegiate landscape by announcing they were leaving the Pac-12 in 2024.
A demonstrator runs on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. Social media companies are once again under the spotlight, this time in France as the country’s president blames TikTok, Snapchat and other platforms for helping fuel widespread riots over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Why social media is being blamed for fueling riots in France
Social media companies are once again under scrutiny, this time in France as the country’s president blames TikTok, Snapchat and other platforms for helping fuel widespread riots over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver.
FILE - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond speaks on Feb. 1, 2023, during an interview in Oklahoma City. McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, who was among several county officials caught on tape discussing killing journalists and lynching Black people, won't face criminal charges or be removed from office, Drummond said Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file)
No charges for Oklahoma sheriff who talked of killing journalists, prosecutor says
Oklahoma’s top prosecutor says a sheriff in the state caught on tape discussing killing journalists and lynching Black people won’t face criminal charges.

Greenville 6, Asheville 1

Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 1

Hickory 7, Greensboro 0

Bowling Green 7, Rome 3

Wilmington 4, Hudson Valley 1

Aberdeen 6, Winston-Salem 2

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Rome, 5 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bowling Green at Rome, 1 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.