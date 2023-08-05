FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FDA approves pill to treat postpartum depression
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big 12 adds Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
The Endangered Species Act, 50 years on
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
What to stream this week
FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2212.647
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1816.5294
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1716.515
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1717.5005
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1617.485
Wilmington (Washington)1222.35310

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)2310.697
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2014.588
x-Greenville (Boston)1618.471
Rome (Atlanta)1519.441
Asheville (Houston)1420.412
Winston-Salem (CWS)1221.36411

___

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 6, Asheville 3

Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia (53) and Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes watch Garcia's solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
‘El Bombi’ hits 2 drastically different HRs and Montgomery wins debut as Rangers beat Marlins 6-2
FILE - A portion of the tail section of a helicopter is shown after crashing in Kailua, Hawaii, Monday, April 29, 2019. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, that it is setting up a new process for air tour operators in Hawaii to be approved to fly at lower altitudes after numerous fatal crashes in recent years. (Bruce Asato/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, File)
FAA sets up new process for Hawaii air tour operators to fly at lower altitudes after fatal crashes

Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 2

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, ppd.

Rome at Greenville, ppd.

Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 3

Hickory 15, Aberdeen 2

Friday’s Games

Greenville 5, Rome 3, 1st game

Rome 9, Greenville 5, 2nd game

Bowling Green 6, Winston-Salem 0, 1st game

Bowling Green 10, Winston-Salem 5, 2nd game

Greensboro 7, Asheville 0

Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 3

Jersey Shore 6, Brooklyn 3

Hickory 7, Aberdeen 5

Saturday’s Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.