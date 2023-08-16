High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|17
|.605
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|24
|19
|.558
|2
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|21
|21
|.500
|4½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|21
|22
|.488
|5
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|20
|22
|.476
|5½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|14
|29
|.326
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|30
|12
|.714
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|26
|16
|.619
|4
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|20
|23
|.465
|10½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|20
|23
|.465
|10½
|Asheville (Houston)
|18
|25
|.419
|12½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|15
|26
|.366
|14½
|Tuesday’s Games
Greensboro 5, Bowling Green 1
Hickory 9, Rome 3
Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 2
Winston-Salem 14, Greenville 4
Aberdeen 8, Wilmington 6
Asheville 2, Jersey Shore 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.