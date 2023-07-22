High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|15
|6
|.714
|½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|10
|12
|.455
|6
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|8
|14
|.364
|8
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|7
|14
|.333
|8½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|7
|15
|.318
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|11
|10
|.524
|4½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Asheville (Houston)
|8
|14
|.364
|8
___
|Friday’s Games
Rome 5, Hickory 3, 1st game
Hickory at Rome, ppd., 2nd game
Asheville 11, Greenville 3, 1st game
Greenville 6, Asheville 0, 2nd game
Greensboro 7, Wilmington 3
Jersey Shore 9, Winston-Salem 5
Brooklyn 8, Hudson Valley 7
Aberdeen 2, Bowling Green 1
|Saturday’s Games
Hickory at Rome, 2, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Hickory at Rome, 1 p.m.
Greensboro at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,2 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled