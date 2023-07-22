Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)166.727
Aberdeen (Baltimore)156.714½
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1012.4556
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)814.3648
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)714.333
Wilmington (Washington)715.3189

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)155.750
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1210.5454
Rome (Atlanta)1110.524
x-Greenville (Boston)1111.5005
Winston-Salem (CWS)912.429
Asheville (Houston)814.3648

___

Friday’s Games

Other news
In this photo provided by Hill County Disaster and Emergency Services, a railroad worker stands among derailed freight cars from a BNSF Railway train that derailed east of Havre, Montana on Friday, July 21, 2023. Local officials said 25 cars derailed but no one was injured. The cause is under investigation. (Amanda Frickel/Hill County Disaster and Emergency Services via AP)
Train derailment in northern Montana spills freight, but hazmat car safe
A train derailment in northern Montana spilled freight and left 25 cars tangled up along a major east-west railroad corridor.
Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson is congratulated after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Dansby Swanson, All-Star SS, activated by the Cubs after being sidelined by a heel injury
All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson has been activated by the Chicago Cubs after he was sidelined by a bruised left heel. Swanson was in the starting lineup against St.
FILE - Salzburg's Noah Okafor in action during the Champions League group G soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Salzburg at the Volkswagen Arena stadium in Wolfsburg, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Switzerland striker Noah Okafor is the latest addition in AC Milan’s summer spending spree. The Rossoneri announced on Saturday, July 22, 2023 that Okafor had signed a five-season contract with the club, following a transfer from Red Bull Salzburg that was reportedly worth 14 million euros ($15.5 million). (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
Noah Okafor is the latest addition in AC Milan’s summer spending spree
Switzerland striker Noah Okafor is the latest addition in AC Milan’s summer spending spree. The Rossoneri have announced that Okafor has signed a five-season contract following a transfer from Red Bull Salzburg that was reportedly worth 14 million euros.
FILE - Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann responds to a newspaper publisher's question during the Mississippi Press Association annual meeting in Flowood, Miss., June 16, 2023. Hosemann and state Sen. Chris McDaniel, the fellow Republican trying to unseat him in a primary challenge, are seeking to burnish their conservative credentials on the campaign trail. Hosemann is seeking reelection for a second term as the state’s second-highest-ranking official. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Mississippi lawmaker says tutu photo is misused in campaign. He’s raising money for cancer research
Mississippi Republican state Sen. Jeremy England says he intentionally wore a “very embarrassing” Halloween costume to raise money for breast cancer research.

Rome 5, Hickory 3, 1st game

Hickory at Rome, ppd., 2nd game

Asheville 11, Greenville 3, 1st game

Greenville 6, Asheville 0, 2nd game

Greensboro 7, Wilmington 3

Jersey Shore 9, Winston-Salem 5

Brooklyn 8, Hudson Valley 7

Aberdeen 2, Bowling Green 1

Saturday’s Games

Hickory at Rome, 2, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hickory at Rome, 1 p.m.

Greensboro at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,2 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled