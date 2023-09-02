What didn’t happen this week
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)3325.569
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3325.569
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2829.491
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2830.4835
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2730.474
Wilmington (Washington)2335.39710

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)3720.649
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)3324.5794
Rome (Atlanta)3028.517
x-Greenville (Boston)2632.44811½
Winston-Salem (CWS)2531.44611½
Asheville (Houston)2236.37915½

___

Thursday’s Games

Hickory 7, Greensboro 4

Wilmington 7, Hudson Valley 5

Bowling Green 7, Asheville 0, 1st game

Asheville 3, Bowling Green 2, 2nd game

Winston-Salem 5, Rome 0

Greenville 1, Brooklyn 0, 1st game

Brooklyn 7, Greenville 4, 2nd game

Jersey Shore 5, Aberdeen 0

Friday’s Games

Hickory 10, Greensboro 8

Wilmington 3, Hudson Valley 2

Bowling Green 5, Asheville 3

Rome 5, Winston-Salem 4

Greenville 3, Brooklyn 0

Aberdeen 7, Jersey Shore 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.