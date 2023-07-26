High-A South Atlantic League Glance

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - Tavistock founder Joe Lewis stands on the 18th green after the second day of the Tavistock Cup golf tournament in Windermere, Fla., March 15, 2011. British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in the U.S. on charges of slipping confidential business information to people ranging from his romantic partners to his private pilots, prosecutors said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Tottenham owner charged
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Alphabet reports earnings on Tuesday July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Google Q2 earnings

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)167.696
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)178.680
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1213.4805
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1014.417
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)915.375
Wilmington (Washington)916.3608

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)177.708
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1312.520
x-Greenville (Boston)1312.520
Rome (Atlanta)1213.480
Asheville (Houston)1015.400
Winston-Salem (CWS)915.3758

___

Sunday’s Games

Other news
FILE - Australia players pose for a group photo with the Aboriginal flag prior to women's soccer match against New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo. FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed the decision on Friday, July 7, 2023, that First Nations flags will be flown at Women's World Cup stadiums in Australia and New Zealand after soccer's world governing body agreed to make exceptions to the usually tight FIFA match day regulations for tournament venues. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan, File)
Australian Indigenous advocates urge for FIFA to do more for them in Women’s World Cup legacy
Indigenous sports leaders and advocates have complained to FIFA of the “egregious omission” of First Nations organizations in Australia in a Women’s World Cup legacy plan.
FILE - Opposition lawmakers demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the violence in Manipur state carry placards and a banner with name of "INDIA" outside the Parliament building in New Delhi, India, Monday, July 24, 2023. India’s fractured opposition parties have joined forces in a rare show of unity and formed an alliance called 'INDIA' to unseat the popular but polarizing prime minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. Last week, more than two dozen parties joined the alliance, named the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance which is called INDIA for short. (AP Photo, File)
An alliance of Indian opposition parties — called INDIA — joins forces to take on Modi
India’s fractured opposition parties have joined forces in a rare show of unity and formed an alliance to unseat the popular but polarizing prime minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.
Missy Nester owner of the The Welch News sits in front of the now closed office on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Welch, W.Va. In March, the weekly publication in McDowell County one of the poorest counties America became another one of the quarter of all U.S. newspapers that have shuttered since 2005, a crisis Nester called "terrifying for democracy" and one that disproportionately impacts rural America. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
‘It was like a heartbeat': Residents at a loss after newspaper shutters in declining coal county
Months after the last newspaper closed in a declining coal community in West Virginia, residents say they are already experiencing challenges getting and sharing information.
San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Cobb throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yastrzemski hits go-ahead double in the 8th, lifting Giants past A’s 2-1 as fans unite in protest
Wearing Oakland green and gold and Giants orange and black, thousands of fans from both sides of the bay stood together to protest the Athletics’ planned move to Las Vegas during San Francisco’s 2-1 victory Tuesday night.

Hickory 6, Rome 3, 10 innings

Greensboro 8, Wilmington 1

Jersey Shore 7, Winston-Salem 5

Brooklyn 7, Hudson Valley 4

Aberdeen 8, Bowling Green 4

Greenville 4, Asheville 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, ppd.

Greensboro 13, Winston-Salem 2

Asheville 13, Rome 7

Wilmington 11, Brooklyn 9, 10 innings

Hudson Valley 16, Hickory 5

Greenville 7, Bowling Green 4

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 2, 11:05 a.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, noon

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, noon

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.