High-A South Atlantic League Glance

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2111.656
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1714.548
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1616.5005
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1616.5005
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1417.452
Wilmington (Washington)1220.3759

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)2110.677
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1814.563
x-Greenville (Boston)1517.469
Asheville (Houston)1418.438
Rome (Atlanta)1418.438
Winston-Salem (CWS)1219.3879

___

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 4, Asheville 2

Other news
FILE - People comfort each other as they sit and mourn at one of seventeen crosses, Feb. 15, 2018, after a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla. A reenactment of the 2018 massacre that left 17 dead, 17 wounded and hundreds emotionally traumatized, is scheduled to be conducted Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, as part of lawsuits filed by the victims' families and the injured. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Reenactment of Florida school massacre will bring gunfire back to Parkland campus
FILE - Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speak to reporters outside the West Wing after meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 24, 2023. Pearson and Jones, who became Democratic heroes as members of the so-called “Tennessee Three,” are hoping to once again reclaim their legislative seats Thursday, Aug. 3, after being expelled for their involvement in a gun control protest on the House floor. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
2 members of expelled ‘Tennessee Three’ vie to win back their legislative seats
FILE - The Merlion statue spouts water at a park with the background of a business district in Singapore, on Sept. 21, 2019. Singapore hanged a third prisoner in two weeks on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to halt capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore executes third prisoner in 2 weeks for drug trafficking

Wilmington 8, Hudson Valley 4

Bowling Green 10, Winston-Salem 2

Rome 2, Greenville 1

Jersey Shore 6, Brooklyn 3

Hickory 5, Aberdeen 2

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 4, Asheville 3

Brooklyn 5, Jersey Shore 3

Hudson Valley 3, Wilmington 0

Winston-Salem 3, Bowling Green 2

Greenville 6, Rome 5, 10 innings

Hickory 6, Aberdeen 4

Thursday’s Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.