High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|12
|6
|.667
|1½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|Wilmington (Washington)
|6
|13
|.316
|8
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|5
|13
|.278
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|12
|7
|.632
|2½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|10
|9
|.526
|4½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|9
|10
|.474
|5½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Asheville (Houston)
|7
|12
|.368
|7½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Rome 7, Jersey Shore 6, 11 innings.
Asheville 6, Winston-Salem 5, 1st game
Asheville 7, Winston-Salem 4, 2nd game
Hickory 2, Greenville 0
Greensboro 13, Brooklyn 5
Wilmington 2, Aberdeen 1
Bowling Green 8, Hudson Valley 2
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Greensboro 12, Wilmington 0
Brooklyn 7, Hudson Valley 4
Rome 8, Hickory 6
Winston-Salem 7, Jersey Shore 6
Asheville 6, Greenville 4
Aberdeen 4, Bowling Green 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro at Wilmington, 11:05 a.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.
Hickory at Rome, noon
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Greensboro at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.