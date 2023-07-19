FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Police search house in Tupac Shakur case
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
CORRECTS CIITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)145.737
Aberdeen (Baltimore)126.667
x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)910.4745
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)712.3687
Wilmington (Washington)613.3168
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)513.278

South Division
WLPct.GB
Hickory (Texas)144.778
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)127.632
Rome (Atlanta)109.526
x-Greenville (Boston)910.474
Winston-Salem (CWS)711.3897
Asheville (Houston)712.368

___

Sunday’s Games

Other news
In this undated photo provided by Diana Allen is her daughter, Charity Perry, after she won an award for spiciest chili in a competition. Perry's body was found on April 24, 2023, near a state park alongside the Columbia River, east of Portland, Oregon. Prosecutors said Monday, July 17, 2023, that investigators have linked her case and the cases of three other women found dead and that a person of interest has been identified. (Diana Allen via AP)
Mothers hope for answers as authorities announce ‘person of interest’ in deaths of 4 women in Oregon
The announcement that authorities are holding a person of interest in the case of four women found dead this year in Oregon has mothers of the victims hoping they may finally get answers about what happened to their daughters.
FILE - Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald directs the team before an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. The legal headaches could only be starting for Pat Fitzgerald and Bob Huggins as their attorneys plot the next steps after Northwestern and West Virginia parted ways with them in moves that left some industry experts perplexed. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
Northwestern hazing scandal puts school in company with schools such as Penn State
Northwestern has been added to a long list of American universities to face a scandal in athletics and may eventually join the trend of making large payouts following allegations of sexual abuse.
In this photo released by Yan Guanghua Yan Guanghua, one of TikTok earliest livestreamers in China, conducts a livestream from her studio in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province in July 2023. Chinese livestreamers have set their sights on TikTok shoppers in the U.S. and Europe, hawking everything from bags and apparel to crystals with eyes on a potentially lucrative market, despite uncertainties over the Chinese social media platform's future in the U.S. and elsewhere. (Yan Guanghua via AP)
Chinese livestreamers set their sights on TikTok sales to shoppers in the US and Europe
Chinese livestreamers have set their sights on selling to TikTok shoppers in the U.S. and Europe. They are hawking everything from bags and apparel to crystals in hopes that overseas livestream shopping could vastly increase their sales.
FILE - Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, wins the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships on July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Amusan says she has been charged with a rules violation for missing three doping tests in the span of 12 months. The Nigerian posted the news on her Instagram account Tuesday, July 18, 2023, and said she would fight the charges. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Tobi Amusan, women’s record holder in 100 hurdles, charged with missing 3 drug tests
World-record hurdler Tobi Amusan says she has been charged with an anti-doping rules violation for missing three drug tests in the span of 12 months.

Rome 7, Jersey Shore 6, 11 innings.

Asheville 6, Winston-Salem 5, 1st game

Asheville 7, Winston-Salem 4, 2nd game

Hickory 2, Greenville 0

Greensboro 13, Brooklyn 5

Wilmington 2, Aberdeen 1

Bowling Green 8, Hudson Valley 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 12, Wilmington 0

Brooklyn 7, Hudson Valley 4

Rome 8, Hickory 6

Winston-Salem 7, Jersey Shore 6

Asheville 6, Greenville 4

Aberdeen 4, Bowling Green 3

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro at Wilmington, 11:05 a.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.

Hickory at Rome, noon

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.