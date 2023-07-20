High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|13
|6
|.684
|½
|x-Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|7
|13
|.350
|7
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|6
|13
|.316
|7½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|6
|14
|.300
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hickory (Texas)
|15
|4
|.769
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|12
|8
|.600
|3½
|x-Greenville (Boston)
|10
|10
|.500
|5½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|10
|10
|.500
|5½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|8
|11
|.421
|7
|Asheville (Houston)
|7
|13
|.350
|8½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro 12, Wilmington 3
Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 4
Winston-Salem 8, Jersey Shore 7
Hickory 7, Rome 2
Greenville 7, Asheville 2
Aberdeen 7, Bowling Green 1
|Thursday’s Games
Greensboro at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Greensboro at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Hickory at Rome, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem,7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.